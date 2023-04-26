Agri-food: defaults in the sector are growing

Listen to the audio version of the article

Among companies in the food sector, the default rate is growing by 4%. The alarm comes from the study carried out by Crif Ratings, which observed the trends of companies in 2021 and 2022. In this period, if on the one hand a marked increase in turnover was recorded in the agri-food sector, on the other there was a significant increase in risk. «This marked worsening of food & beverage is the reflection of the strong exposure of the sector to the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy – explains Luca D’Amico, CEO of Crif Ratings – while they are more in line with national evidence default rates in the agricultural sector. The record growth in turnover is mainly attributable to the push from inflation, which has led agri-food companies to raise the prices of their products on the price list».

Due to the pandemic, companies have made greater use of credit since 2020, accumulating a mass of debt, which has led to a marked imbalance between debt and gross operating margin. The restructuring, with the return to pre-Covid levels, is currently being slowed down by a still unstable macroeconomic context. At the same time, the self-financing of companies through operational management is recovering slowly, with a much lower trend than the Italian average. The food sector has an average EBITDA that is about 10 times financial charges, a ratio that drops to about 8 for agriculture, when the national average is more than 15 times.

Furthermore, according to the experts of Crif Ratings, expansionary monetary policy does not play in favor and the upward trend, which will continue into 2023, could put structurally more fragile sectors and companies under pressure.