Listen to the audio version of the article

The exports of the agri-food districts continue to grow also in the first half of 2022. According to the periodic analysis of the Intesa Sanpaolo studies and research department, the 51 districts monitored totaled almost 12.5 billion in exports in the first half of 2022, 15% more than in 2021 and 32.1% more than in the same period of 2019.

Energy price increases and geopolitical tensions therefore do not seem to have effects on cross-border sales of Italian agri-food products. Overall, the evolution reflects that of Italian agri-food exports as a whole which, after the record of 2021 (over 50 billion euros in exports) shows growth of 18.9% in the first half of 2022. However, the result was partly affected by the inflation dynamics: the index of prices charged on the foreign market by the Italian food industry grew in fact in the first half of 2022 by 10.8% compared to the same period of 2021, with peaks of 22% for oils and fats, while for beverages the increase was more limited (+3.9% on average and +4.1% for wines).