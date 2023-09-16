Agri-food first in green investments: Unioncamere conference in Salerno

Listen to the audio version of the article

The agri-food sector is facing profound changes. Suffice it to say that green investments have grown in recent years as have those in digital. The data are comforting: 54% of agri-food companies, between 2022 and 2024, have started or will support green investments (a higher percentage than that relating to all production sectors) and 32% of agri-food companies plan to adopt, in same period, digital technologies 4.0, connected machines to optimize processes, Big Data, Robotics.

The agri-food sector will have to undergo and adopt many other transformations to respond to the numerous requests coming from consumers. And Unioncamere wants to ask itself precisely about the future of the sector which, for this purpose, has edited a Report which, together with the Salerno Chamber of Commerce, will present in Salerno from today to 20 September with the event «Agrifood Future: sustainability, culture and markets ». The study starts from the premise that «Food and agriculture are the main connection between people and the planet. Food – we read in the Unioncamere survey – is one of the main drivers of change in the world‘s ecosystem and is at the same time profoundly affected by major climate and geopolitical changes.” And as the need to feed the 10 billion people expected to live on planet Earth in 2050 looms, it is necessary to rethink the ways in which food is produced, processed, transported, packaged and consumed to reduce the footprint of these activities on the environment and ecosystems.

Priest (Unioncamere): «Crucial sector with great potential and responsibility»

«A crucial industrial sector – summarizes the president of Unioncamere and president of the Salerno Chamber of Commerce, Andrea Prete – which faces development potential and also great risks». But what is the identikit of the Italian agri-food sector? What is the size of the sector called upon to face these difficult challenges? In June 2023, there were 760,673 companies active in the agri-food sector _ according to Unioncamere _. Compared to 2022 – the Unioncamere study highlights – they decreased by 2.8% by 21 thousand units. In the period 2015-2022, on the other hand, an increase in employment of +1.2% was recorded. In 2022, the sector generated added value of 64.1 billion. In short, with these numbers, Italy is the third country in Europe for added value generated by the agri-food sector. And it is the first country in Europe for quality agri-food products with 845 protected names for a total production value of 19.1 billion. In the world, then, in 2022, Italy reached the historic record of agri-food exports with a value of 60.7 billion. Italy is the world‘s leading exporter of tomato pulp and peeled tomatoes (76.7% of total world exports), pasta (48.4%), shelled chestnuts (32.6%), purees and concentrates of tomatoes (24.2% of the market). Second largest exporter in the world of wine, fresh cheeses, kiwis, liqueurs, apples and hazelnuts.

Salerno one of the Italian food capitals

Salerno, chosen as the venue for the event that we would like to propose every year, is one of the Italian food capitals, the first city in the Center and South for agri-food exports (of 2.3 billion), agricultural production and transformation are the main activities of the province, in particular, relevant for the processing of tomatoes, for the dairy sector and for fruit and vegetables. This speaks of real firepower. «It is also true – underlines Prete – that the turnover of Italian sounding food is double. This tells us that there are other market shares to recover.” In any case, the 760 thousand Italian companies will not be able not to compete on topics such as “Space as a new frontier of agriculture”, “synthetic meat, the use of insects as ingredients, the agricultural production of vertical farms”; “role of artificial intelligence, robots and drones for intelligent agriculture but also blockchain for product tracking” which will be the subject of discussions and insights during the five days in Salerno.

Five days of reflections and insights

With a particular focus to be dedicated to air pollution and climate change. According to Unioncamere, 33% of the world‘s soil is moderately or strongly degraded due to pollution. With a worldwide loss of 75 billion tons of arable land costing approximately $400 billion per year in lost agricultural production. Agriculture also has a strong environmental impact: it produces 24% of the world‘s greenhouse gases and 47% of methane emissions. A change of course is not only necessary, but also urgent.