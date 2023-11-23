Agricultural Bank of China explores the development path of inclusive finance with Chinese characteristics_China Securities Network

Agricultural Bank of China’s Inclusive Finance Reaches New Heights

In a quest to provide inclusive financial services across the vast land of China, the Agricultural Bank of China has made substantial progress in filling gaps in financial services, solving small and micro financing problems, and deepening the reform of systems and mechanisms.

The bank’s determination to leave no area behind was evident in the opening of the Chentang Sub-branch in the remote Chentang Town, which finally brought banking services to the town’s residents, ending their long journeys to distant locations for financial services. The bank has set up more than 500 outlets in areas above 3,500 meters above sea level, showing its commitment to reaching even the most remote areas.

In addition to expanding its physical presence, the Agricultural Bank of China has made specific efforts to cater to the needs of elderly, disabled, and ethnic minority groups by renovating branches to be more aging-friendly and adding display and voice navigation functions in ethnic minority languages.

The bank has also focused on solving small and micro financing problems by embracing digital transformation and leveraging financial technology to create online credit products exclusive to small and micro enterprises. The use of big data and artificial intelligence has allowed for accurate portraits of small and micro market entities, resulting in significant growth in online financial services and inclusive loans.

The success of the Agricultural Bank of China’s inclusive finance initiatives has been recognized by Zhang Xuguang, vice president of the bank, who noted that nearly 80% of the bank’s inclusive loans come from online products and that the inclusive finance loan balance has exceeded 3.5 trillion yuan.

Looking ahead, the bank is committed to further deepening the reform of systems and mechanisms to ensure the high-quality and sustainable development of inclusive finance. By continuing to improve its operating mechanisms and prioritizing the allocation of credit resources and support for weak links in the inclusive field, the bank aims to further enhance its inclusive financial services.

Ultimately, the success of the Agricultural Bank of China’s inclusive financial business can be attributed to the strong support and strategic deployments of the Party Central Committee, the State Council, and government functional departments, which have provided a strong foundation and guarantee for the development of inclusive finance.

