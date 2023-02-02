Listen to the audio version of the article

Climate change is pushing the digital revolution into the countryside: today six out of 10 Italian farms have adopted at least one agriculture 4.0 solution, from drones to robots, from sensors to GPS. This is what emerges from an analysis by Coldiretti released on the occasion of Fieragricola Tech in Verona, the event dedicated to innovation in agriculture underway at the Verona fair until 3 February.

According to the latest report by the Smart Agrifood Observatory, the value of the agritech market has grown by 1500% in the space of five years, going from 100 million euros to 1.6 billion. Among the solutions most adopted by innovative companies is computerization through management software (in 40% of cases), monitoring and control systems for machines and equipment (23%), mapping and crop and land services (19 %), crop and land monitoring systems (14%) and decision support systems (12%). At the Verona fair, Coldiretti brought its Orto 4.0, a set of innovative technologies thanks to which, for example, it is possible to save up to 20% of water in the fields.

«Fieragricola Tech – said Maurizio Danese, managing director of Veronafiere – was born from the need to offer the agricultural system continuity in the process of modernizing companies, through an event that is ideally linked to the 116th edition of Fieragricola, scheduled from 31 January to February 3, 2024″. Digitization in agriculture today involves the majority of professional agricultural and agro-mechanical companies to varying degrees, with investments exceeding – estimated by Fieragricola Tech – 2 billion euros in the course of 2022. «Technology and robotics are essential for responding to the new challenges of agriculture – said the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia, speaking at the inauguration of the fair – the future is that of digital, robotics, geo-referencing, 4.0, and all those innovations that allow us to have even less impact from an environmental point of view, to guarantee even more food security and that young people have a future».