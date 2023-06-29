Agriculture, Minister Lollobrigida declares war on Italian sounding

Lollobrigida declares war on the counterfeiting of Made in Italy products

Hello Minister Lollobrigida, I read with great regret that in 2022 the damage suffered for the counterfeiting of Made in Italy products cost us between 70 and 130 billion euros in addition to the tax damages for VAT, Ires, Irpef and unpaid social security contributions. One of the many damages caused by counterfeit products (obviously very poor quality) is that they make use of the Italian sounding (i.e. of words, images, geographical references and, sometimes, our Italian flag imprinted on the packaging).

The question we ask ourselves is: how to fight this phenomenon? The first temptation is to go to the courts, but given the biblical times it makes no sense, so one could think of making agreements with countries that “support” counterfeiting, but even here lobbyists and job protection come into play of work. The damage to Italy, of this size, it involves an investment of resources, people and time which involves farmers’ associations, and others, who try to validate the made in Italy between fairs and events.

