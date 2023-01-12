Listen to the audio version of the article

There are those, like the Canadian Index biosystems, who have invented the biological tag for tracking food products: instead of a label or a QR code, there is a microscopic tag on the apple or zucchini, made from brewer’s yeast, which allows you to follow all the stages of the journey from the field to the table. Or there are those, like the American company My Animl, who are able to apply facial recognition to cows to monitor their health and warn the farmer when a beast is getting sick.

Index Biosystems and My Animl are two of the most innovative start-ups on the global agri-food scene that have entered the 2023 map of the Smart Agrifood Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic. The first results of the census will be presented on Thursday 12 January during an online webinar, while the complete analysis will be at the center of the final conference that the Observatory – born in collaboration with the University of Brescia – will organize for 16 March.

But how many start-ups specializing in the agri-food segment are there today in the world? The Observatory counted 1,200, or rather 1,199 to be precise. Of these, 27% are in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and India both with 7% of the companies, Canada with 6% and Germany with 3%. Italy is only in 15th place, with less than 2% of start-ups. All those born after 2017 and which deal with process innovation in the agri-food sector, i.e. from the field to industry, up to large-scale distribution and catering, are included in the monitoring.

Collectively, these businesses were able to raise $16.9 billion in financing. «Compared to a year ago – says Chiara Corbo, director of the Observatory – when we counted around 700, the number of agrifood start-ups has grown considerably. In Italy, in reality, compared to the 2022 edition, the number has decreased, but I believe that the fifteenth position, on a ranking that includes the whole world, is still to be considered a good placement”.

Looking in detail at what these companies do, gives the measure of what the innovation trends are in the agricultural and food fields. Half of the start-ups in the world – but the vast majority of those in Asia – operate in the field of e-commerce: «They are platforms for food delivery, above all – says Chiara Corbo – but also aggregators that bring together the products of different farms. On the model of Cortilia, or of the Alverare that says yes. Portals specializing in raw materials for farmers, such as fertilizers or pesticides, have also recently come forward. «In the e-commerce segment – adds Chiara Corbo – start-ups against food waste are on the rise».