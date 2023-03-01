9
Meloni-Schlein, the cartoon by Yogananda Paramahnsa
Girl power. Giorgia Meloni is in government and the Democratic Party has elected Elly Schlein as new secretary (who beat Stefano Bonaccini in the primaries). And Affaritaliani.it publishes the ironic cartoon of the sage Yogananda Paramahnsa on the future political dualism that will see them opposed…
