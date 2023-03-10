Keystone / Morell



How do I receive my AHV pension abroad? What do I have to consider as a Swiss Abroad? As a Swiss Abroad, can I still pay in voluntarily? Answers to the most common questions.

This content was published on March 09, 2023

Claude Chatelain

What do the social security agreements mean?

Switzerland is concluding social security agreements with more and more countries outside the EU or EFTA, most recently with Tunisia. There are now 21 countries with which Switzerland has signed a corresponding agreement. The aim of the social security agreement is to treat the citizens of both countries as equally as possible.

Can I still voluntarily pay into the OASI?

What does that mean for the Swiss abroad who live in one of these 21 countries outside the EU or EFTA? The good news: you can continue to take out voluntary AHV/IV insurance in order to later receive a pension from Switzerland.

This is not granted to all Swiss citizens living abroad: Since 2001, anyone living in an EU country has not been able to pay into the AHV voluntarily. In old age, these people will receive partial pensions from all EU countries in which they have paid contributions for at least one year. The same applies since 2006 to people who live in the EFTA countries Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

In order to join the voluntary AHV/IV, which is only possible outside the EU/EFTA, one key requirement must be met: you must have been insured with the AHV for at least five consecutive years immediately before leaving the compulsory insurance .

What has changed at the AHV in recent years?

Until 2001, people with a Swiss passport living abroad could still join the voluntary AHV/IV at an advanced age, even if they had never paid AHV contributions before or had turned their backs on their homeland at a young age. In view of the massive deficit of the voluntary AHV/IV, this generosity was ended.

Just one example: Back then, before 2001, half of those who were voluntarily insured only paid the minimum amount of CHF 378 per year. For those with mandatory insurance, this was 7 percent. So many paid little and later received the quite respectable minimum pensions.

This was also possible because the Geneva-based Swiss Compensation Office (SAK), which administers the voluntary AHV/IV, hardly had the means to check the declared income. The insured stated a minimum income and were thus able to avoid gaps in contributions that would reduce their pension.

Another reason for the fund’s deficit was that people on low incomes joined first. For them, the voluntary AHV/IV paid off particularly well for financial reasons.

Before 2000, the total cost of voluntary AHV/IV was CHF 208 million, with only CHF 59 million being covered by contributions from the insured. The deficit was therefore CHF 149 million.

How many benefit from the voluntary AHV?

The financial situation has since improved. The main reason for this is the reduction in the group of people potentially entitled to a pension – because people living in the EU or EFTA can no longer benefit from the voluntary AHV/IV.

Conversely, the AHV is no longer as important for this group of people as it used to be, because local social insurance has now been expanded in various countries.

At the end of 2000, 57,000 people were affiliated with the voluntary AHV/IV. In 2012, just under 19,000 and in 2021 only 11,000 people were voluntarily insured with the AHV.

Do you have to be Swiss to receive AHV?

No. What many do not know: EU citizens can also take out voluntary AHV insurance, provided they meet the same conditions as Swiss citizens. This is what the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU wants. The same applies to the EFTA agreement.

Here’s an example: A person with German nationality worked in Switzerland for five years and had mandatory OASI insurance during this time. If she moves to a country outside the EU or EFTA area, she can continue to take out voluntary AHV/IV insurance in Geneva.

How is it now in old age?

Exactly the same as for people who are compulsorily insured in the AHV. Women receive a full pension after 43 and men after 44 years of contributions, which is of course rarely the case for Swiss abroad.

How is the pension calculated?

Most Swiss abroad are only entitled to a partial pension because they have an incomplete contribution period. A pension reduction of at least 1/44 can be expected for each missing year of contributions.

Attention: Full pension does not mean maximum pension. In order to get to the current maximum of 2,450 francs per month, an average income of 88,200 francs had to be achieved over the years.

However, this relevant average income is not simply determined by adding up the wage payments: wages from previous years are revalued in line with wage and price developments. Any education and care credits are added.

Do I have to actively register?

Yes. The Central Compensation Office (ZAS) in Geneva also tells us that many insured people are of the opinion that the AHV compensation fund will contact them when they reach the age of 64 or 65. That’s wrong. “It is up to the insured to apply for benefits about six months before reaching retirement age,” says a spokeswoman for the ZAS.

Early withdrawal or deferral – what applies?

Like the insured in Switzerland, people living abroad can draw their pension two years early or defer it by five years. Here, too, there are often uncertainties among those entitled to a pension: Since the AHV pension has to be applied for, some fall prey to the mistake that a postponement with the corresponding pension increase is automatically initiated if one does not report.

That too is a mistake. The request for deferment must be submitted no later than one year after reaching the official retirement age. If the application is not submitted within this period, the pension will be paid out retrospectively without a deferral surcharge.

