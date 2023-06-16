AI Act: German AI association criticizes EU law

After months of voting, the EU Parliament passed a package of laws this week to regulate AI services such as ChatGPT. The German AI Association criticizes the draft.

This week, the EU Parliament voted on Europe-wide regulation of artificial intelligence (archive image) Getty Images/ John Thys

After around 18 months of negotiations, the European Parliament approved the legislative package for the planned regulation this week artificial intelligence adopted. The draft was presented by the EU Commission. The legislative package has been under discussion since 2021 and aims to determine how tech companies and startups in Europe can use AI platforms, such as the popular chatbot ChatGPT from OpenAI should handle.

The law has been hailed by many as a major milestone, but there has also been much criticism. For example by Daniel Abbou, Managing Director of the AI ​​Association, which has more than 400 members in Germany. “The AI ​​law can hinder European innovation,” he criticizes. Abbou is in favor of general AI regulation in Europe. But he also believes the law will impose additional bureaucracy on startups that want to compete with big American tech firms.

Four risk levels

The core of the AI ​​law is a so-called “risk-based approach”, in which each AI is divided into four different categories. From high risk to society like autonomous vehicles, to minimal risk like video games. Depending on which category a service or product falls into, companies must comply with a number of transparency and data protection regulations.

read too Why did this recently launched AI startup get more than 100 million euros?

business/warum-das-ki-startup-mistral-uber-100-millionen-bekommen-hat/”>

The law also bans facial recognition tools in public spaces and biometric systems that can recognize sensitive characteristics such as gender, skin color and ethnicity. This year, the European Parliament also created a legal framework for AI systems such as ChatGPT: Content generated by an AI must now be identified as such. And proprietary data used to train the AI ​​must also be accounted for.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, which has a multi-billion dollar partnership with Microsoft, said in May the worst-case scenario was that his company could go out of business in the EU if it couldn’t comply with all regulatory requirements. A few days later he spoke out in favor of general regulation.

“Let’s be realistic: American companies have developed their models without regulation and with a lot of money. Now that they have these models that are number one in the world, they say we need regulation,” says Abbou of the AI ​​Association. “The EU law on artificial intelligence risks increasing their market share even more.”

MEPs defend draft law

MEPs did not share this position. They passed the EU AI law this week with a total of 499 votes in favour, 28 against and 93 abstentions. According to Svenja Hahn, Member of the European Parliament, the legislation will help SMEs and startups to test their services in a safe environment, also called “sandbox” among programmers. “The AI ​​Act must strengthen innovations instead of putting obstacles in the way of developers and users,” said the parliamentarian in a statement. “With the parliamentary position, we can make the EU a hotspot for research and innovation in artificial intelligence.”

The MEP promises to reduce the bureaucratic obligations that the AI ​​law imposes on European SMEs and startups. “Big Tech companies can handle the costs for this more easily than smaller European companies.” That’s why she wants to introduce a checklist for a clearer classification of “whether an AI is high-risk and what requirements then follow,” she wrote in a statement.

Daniel Abbou from the AI ​​association also has positive things to say about the legislation. For example, that all 27 EU countries will have the same playing field, as he calls it: “That’s an advantage, because even in Germany there are different data protection regulations from state to state,” he says.

The association will nevertheless propose some corrections to prevent European AI services from being slowed down by legislation. For example, the definition of AI in the proposal adopted by Parliament is “definitely too broad” and should be revised, Abbou said.

read too Germans are top AI researchers – but why are we failing to build the best products?



He also sees a need for discussion when assessing when something is considered a high-risk application: “We are not talking about biometric data, but about all HR data that does not automatically fall into this high-risk category,” he says. Abbou said he still had hope that there could still be changes to the AI ​​law.