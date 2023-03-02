Home Business AI and Investments, here are the 5 best stocks according to Danelfin’s AI
AI and Investments, here are the 5 best stocks according to Danelfin's AI

AI and Investments, here are the 5 best stocks according to Danelfin’s AI

l’Artificial intelligence sta quickly and deeply also changing the world of investmentsrevolutionizing the logic of portfolio management, data analysis, but also the creation of trading strategies.
In fact, new technologies are increasingly capable of analyzing huge amounts of data, providing predictions faster and more efficiently than a human could ever do.

With the advent of AI, the world of trading and investing is undergoing a new transformation that is likely to change the way investors analyze opportunities and make their financial decisions forever.

Danelfinan AI-powered stock analytics platform, today released the Top 5 March stocks with the best risk/reward ratio for various international markets.

In Italy, Assicurazioni Generali triumphs which, according to the algorithms in Machine Learning at Danelfin, appears to be the share with the best risk/return ratio and a score of 8.5, followed by A2A (8.0) and Campari (7.5). In Europe, National Grid stands out, while in the United States PepsiCo.

Top 5 Italy

Top 5 shares in Italy with the best risk/return ratio for Danelfin’s AI

Top 5 Europa

Top 5 stocks in Europe with the best risk/reward ratio for Danelfin AI

Top 5 USA

Top 5 US stocks with the best risk/return ratio for Danelfin’s AI

How is the AI ​​score attributed?

Danelfin’s AI transforms hundreds of complex stock indicators and thousands of stock functions to evaluate stocks by assigning them an AI score. The global AI score va and 1 in 10; the higher the score, the higher the probability of beating the market in the next 3 months.

In detail, the score is an average between the AI ​​Score and the Low Risk Score.

  • L’ AI Score assesses the probability of stocks beating the market (S&P 500 for US stocks and STOXX 600 for European stocks) over the next 3 months.
  • While the Low Risk Score it is based on negative price fluctuations over the last 500 market days. The higher the Low Risk Score, the lower the downside risk.
See also  Report from the Consumer Insurance Bureau of the People’s Bank of China: Consumers’ financial literacy level is gradually increasing. Financial investment returns still have irrational characteristics.

Stocks with the highest AI scores (7 to 10) are more likely to outperform the market, while stocks with the lowest AI scores (1 to 3) are less likely.

The technology behind Danelfin

The AI ​​score is calculated by Artificial Intelligence which analyzes 10,000 characteristics per day for each action and this based on over 600 technical indicators (such as: RSI, MACD, Fibonacci Momentum, Volatility), 150 fundamentals (such as EBITDA, EPS growth this year, P/E, P/B, etc.), e 150 of sentiment for each title.

While AI scoring takes a holistic approach, it therefore considers all the different types of information available for a stock, i subscores: Fundamental, Technical and Sentiment they evaluate the likelihood of beating the market based on only those specific types of indicators.

Hence these scores, both the global one and the specific partial ones, can be useful for enriching and supporting one’s investment strategy.

