AI becomes center of financial crisis, says US Securities and Exchange Commission

Expert Gary Gensler also warns that AI models could be used against the interests of investors. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gary Gensler, chief of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, told “Dealbook“that AI increases the risk of future financial crises.

He says a handful of dominant AI models will increase focus, increasing the risk of a crisis.

“This technology will be at the center of future crises, future financial crises,” he said.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, told Monday “Dealbook“that artificial intelligence (AI) increases the risk of a financial crisis.

He repeated a point he had co-authored in one of his Paper from 2020 on deep learning and economic stability. Gensler noted that rapid advances in technology could increase the uniformity and interconnectedness of financial systems and make those systems more difficult to regulate.

“This technology is going to be at the center of future crises, future financial crises,” Gensler said in an interview with Dealbook. “It has to do with these powerful economic factors around scale and networks.”

A small handful of AI companies will provide most of the tools that power business and finance. The more the system is centralized, the more everyone is dependent on the same information. That makes a collapse more likely.

AI models could be used against the interests of investors

He made a similar statement in a speech in July. He said that while AI is the “most transformative technology of our time,” it encourages herd behavior and Monocultures among investors could favor.

As AI increases the interdependence of financial markets, heightened risk could proliferate in a single sector. These circumstances “could make deep learning a key player in the post-crisis reports of 2027 or 2037,” Gensler wrote in the 2020 study.

Gensler also told Dealbook that AI models could prioritize companies’ priorities over investors’. He doubts that companies will publish their findings before acting on them themselves. The SEC has in July proposed a rulewhich is intended to prevent precisely this conflict of interest.

“You shouldn’t put the advisor above the investor, you shouldn’t put the broker above the investor,” Gensler told Dealbook. He added that firms should be held accountable for protecting consumers from their own technology .

“Investment advisers have a fiduciary duty under the law, a duty of care and a duty of loyalty to their clients,” he said. “And even if you use an algorithm, they have the same duty of care.”

