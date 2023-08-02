AI boom ensures peak year for S&P 500

The US stock index S&P 500 is enjoying one of its best years since 1927 thanks to the artificial intelligence hype. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The S&P 500 is having one of its best years since 1927 thanks to the AI ​​hype.

According to market veteran Jim Bianco, there’s only been ten times the leading index has done this well since the 1920s.

Shares have staged an impressive rally since early 2023 as investors are bullish on the technology sector.

The S&P 500 is having one of its best years since 1927, based on January-July returns, thanks to the artificial intelligence craze.

“Equities continue one of their best years in history. With raw S&P 500 price data going back as far as 1927, this year is the 10th best through July 31,” market veteran Jim Bianco said in one Tweet.

“Only 1933, 1987, 1975, 1997, 1989, 1954, 1995, 1943 and 1955 have produced better returns over the first seven months of the year,” he added.

The benchmark index as well as the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones have enjoyed an impressive rebound this year as investors cheered tech-focused stocks following the resounding debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, a slew of positive economic data — including falling inflation and solid employment numbers — have given investors more incentive to invest in equities. This fueled the rally even further.

This is despite the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates by more than 500 basis points since early 2022 to cool historically high inflation.

The S&P 500 is up almost 20 percent this year, defying naysayers like Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson. He recently admitted that the Wall Street Bank incorrect lay when it wanted to write off the spectacular stock market rally of 2023.

As the index continues to climb, analysts at JPMorgan predict a new record high for the S&P 500 “seems inevitable”.

