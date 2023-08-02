Home » AI boom ensures peak year for S&P 500
Business

AI boom ensures peak year for S&P 500

by admin
AI boom ensures peak year for S&P 500

The US stock index S&P 500 is enjoying one of its best years since 1927 thanks to the artificial intelligence hype. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The S&P 500 is having one of its best years since 1927 thanks to the AI ​​hype.

According to market veteran Jim Bianco, there’s only been ten times the leading index has done this well since the 1920s.

Shares have staged an impressive rally since early 2023 as investors are bullish on the technology sector.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The S&P 500 is having one of its best years since 1927, based on January-July returns, thanks to the artificial intelligence craze.

“Equities continue one of their best years in history. With raw S&P 500 price data going back as far as 1927, this year is the 10th best through July 31,” market veteran Jim Bianco said in one Tweet.

“Only 1933, 1987, 1975, 1997, 1989, 1954, 1995, 1943 and 1955 have produced better returns over the first seven months of the year,” he added.

The benchmark index as well as the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones have enjoyed an impressive rebound this year as investors cheered tech-focused stocks following the resounding debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

read too

Five stocks that can benefit from the AI ​​boom over the next decade

Meanwhile, a slew of positive economic data — including falling inflation and solid employment numbers — have given investors more incentive to invest in equities. This fueled the rally even further.

See also  Sulcis, 1 billion for the relaunch at risk of bureaucracy and delays

This is despite the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates by more than 500 basis points since early 2022 to cool historically high inflation.

The S&P 500 is up almost 20 percent this year, defying naysayers like Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson. He recently admitted that the Wall Street Bank incorrect lay when it wanted to write off the spectacular stock market rally of 2023.

As the index continues to climb, analysts at JPMorgan predict a new record high for the S&P 500 “seems inevitable”.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

You may also like

Meloni concentrated only on the “terrestrial globe” and...

Paulson Puerto Rico Appoints Rafael Cedeño Paulson as...

Credit or debit card scams: 10 steps to...

These AI stocks recommend Bank of America and...

A reflection on the liberation of director Anatoliy...

400 euros passive income: With these tips you...

The Mexican Peso Expected to Rebound Against the...

Rome, where to eat and drink outdoors: here...

Ye collection gives Adidas significant proceeds

Carlyle: profit down but above estimates in Q2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy