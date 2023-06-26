AI: California’s new gold rush aims to save San Francisco from death

Nobody knows exactly how many homeless people live on the streets of San Francisco. Estimates assume up to 30,000 people; one of the highest per capita rates of any US city. In December 2021, Mayor London Breed declared a “state of emergency” – it did little.

San Francisco and neighboring Silicon Valley are still innovation hubs and are among the wealthiest areas in the country. But the aftermath of the Corona policy, extortionate prices, high taxes, crime and mass layoffs are leading to the impoverishment of parts of the city. The region now has 21,600 fewer jobs than before the pandemic. After the boom years of the tech companies, the industry has lost momentum, and economists are warning of a downward spiral. Yet San Francisco continues to attract fresh billions as a center of artificial intelligence (AI) – many in the city therefore see the gold rush brought by AI as the salvation for the metropolis.

