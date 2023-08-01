Home » AI: Creative Director works 10x faster with Midjourney
AI: Creative Director works 10x faster with Midjourney

AI: Creative Director works 10x faster with Midjourney

Vladimir Moldovanu’s job is to create a beautiful shopping experience for customers in retail. RPC, Getty Images/Designer_things; Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Among other things, Vladimir Moldovanu designs showrooms for retailers at the Retail Performance Company – and has been experimenting with AI tools such as Midjourney and Dall-E for over a year.

Photo or AI image? At least since an alleged photo of Pope Francis in a hip down coat caused a sensation, the question has been haunting the internet as a quiz. In the meantime, however, artists and designers have to ask themselves completely different questions. Namely what actually happens with their jobs when generative artificial intelligence (AI) delivers results at the push of a button.

“We’ve been experimenting with generative AI for over a year,” Vladimir Moldovanu told Business Insider. Moldovanu is Creative Director with 15 employees at Retail Performance Company, a joint venture between BMW and H&Z management consultancy. The consultancy was founded ten years ago to guide the car manufacturer through the digital transformation of retail as an external group of experts, explains Head of Business Development Stephan Pauli.

The focus is on the design of the customer experience between physical retail and digital online trade. The team of architect Moldovanu designs, among other things, showrooms – physical and virtual –, branch concepts and logos. Means: a lot of work with sketches, graphics and models. At least traditionally. “Of course, we are only at the beginning of technological development,” says Moldovanu. “But we have identified three points where the industry is likely to change completely.”

Thanks to artificial intelligence: “We had to turn our entire work process inside out”

