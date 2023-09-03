The anonymous developer only needed two months for the project. nuttapong punna / Getty Images

A developer built an AI-powered propaganda machine in less than two months.

Using Open AI tools like Chat GPT, the model cost less than $400 a month to run.

The project should show people how easy it is to do mass propaganda.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

A developer has built an AI “disinformation machine” using Open AI-powered technology like Chat GPT. The developer needed two months to complete the project, which was named “Countercloud”. It cost him less than $400 a month. This shows how cheap and easy it can be to engage in mass propaganda.

The developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, posed as Nea Paw and claimed to be a cybersecurity expert, reports “Wired“. In a video posted to Youtube, Paw described how and why he undertook the project.

He said he wanted to see how AI disinformation “works in the real world.” Additionally, “strong language skills from large language models are perfectly suited to reading and writing fake news articles.”

Paw said he started submitting articles to Chat GPT and asking the tool to write a counter article. The AI ​​bot then offered different examples of the same article, written in different styles and with different points of view. He did this by “generating fake stories, fake historical events, and doubts about the veracity of the original article.”

Then he added a gatekeeper module so that the AI ​​only reacts to the most relevant content. He also included audio clips of newscasters reading the fake AI-generated articles and photos to create authenticity.

The developer also created fake journalist profiles and fake comments under some articles. The system was then instructed to like and repost messages that aligned with its narrative, or to “counter-tweet” those that did not.

Program could be used for enlightenment

After two months, he had a fully autonomous AI-driven system that “generated compelling content 90 percent of the time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” The maker has not yet put the model online because “that would mean that we are actively spreading disinformation and propaganda. Once that boob is on the internet, there’s no telling where it’s going to end up,” Paw said.

However, he added that releasing Countercloud as well as educating the public on how these systems work from the inside would bring more benefits. The threat that AI poses to democracy because it can accelerate the creation and spread of disinformation online is one of the biggest concerns in the AI ​​debate.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman recently expressed his concern about this issue. He said that “personalized 1:1 persuasion combined with high-quality generated media will be a powerful force.”

Read the original article Business Insider.

