Original title: AI empowers digital economy iFLYTEK smart city revenue of 2.181 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 42.55%

On the evening of August 22, iFLYTEK (SZ.002230) released its performance report. In the first half of 2022, iFLYTEK achieved revenue of 8.023 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.97%, deducted non-net profit of 279 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 33.21%, and the company’s sustainable development advantages have been further verified.

With the support of AI application layout and demonstration and verification effects, iFLYTEK has “accelerated” several industry tracks and continued to grow. During the reporting period, the revenue of smart education business was 2.205 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.38%; the operating income of smart medical business was 140 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 40.17%; the operating income of smart city business was 2.181 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 42.55%; operators The business revenue was 1.087 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 56.21%.

iFLYTEK seizes the opportunities in the artificial intelligence industry and continues to invest in research and development. In the first half of 2022, R&D investment was 1.599 billion yuan, accounting for about 20% of revenue, a year-on-year increase of 30.46%. During the reporting period, iFLYTEK won a number of international competitions in the field of artificial intelligence, and made continuous breakthroughs in the field of cognitive intelligence.

In February 2022, iFLYTEK ranked first in the world‘s top artificial intelligence challenge Open Graph Benchmark (OGB) on the Knowledge Graph list, strengthening entity semantics and relationship representation, breaking through the large-scale multi-relationship and multi-modalities. The bottleneck of complex graph prediction technology; in April 2022, iFLYTEK participated in the CommonsenseQA 2.0 for the first time in the Commonsense Reasoning Challenge, breaking the world record for the level of machine common sense reasoning with the absolute advantage of the new deep learning algorithm; in April 2022, at the 16th In the International Semantic Evaluation (The 16th International Workshop on Semantic Evaluation, SemEval 2022) competition, iFLYTEK won the championship in three main tracks, marking iFLYTEK’s continuous advancement in the field of multilingual language understanding.

The above achievements have further strengthened the technical barriers and leading advantages of iFLYTEK, and continued to build the underlying capabilities of systematic innovation for the company’s long-term development, and further strengthened the company’s technical barriers and leading advantages in fields such as education and medical care.

During the reporting period, iFLYTEK’s smart education business maintained a rapid growth trend. The comprehensive solution for teaching students according to their aptitude continues to be replicated and promoted on a large scale, effectively assisting teachers and students to reduce burden and increase efficiency, and promote the improvement of regional teaching quality. Statistics have been generated in Bengbu, Wuhu City, Qingdao West Coast New District, Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone and other places. proven effectiveness. Focusing on the deepening and expansion of product application value in school scenarios, in the incremental market of after-school services, iFLYTEK after-school service solutions are aimed at education authorities, third-party institutions, schools, teachers, parents and students, solving the problem of curriculum resource supply, Seven core issues, including teacher operation, educational administration, course evaluation, and data supervision, promote after-school services to “ensure strong guarantees and improve quality.” At present, iFLYTEK’s after-school service business has covered more than 200 districts and counties and more than 8,000 schools.

In addition, the value of C-side products for students’ AI self-learning continues to be verified. iFLYTEK leads the learning machine industry to fully enter the stage of “AI learning machine”. In the highly competitive learning machine industry, the NPS of iFLYTEK’s AI learning machine continues to be the industry’s first. During the reporting period, iFLYTEK’s sales of AI learning machines increased by over 101%. In the 618 promotion in 2022, iFLYTEK’s AI learning machine won the category championship of various e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, Tmall, and Douyin. On June 29, iFLYTEK took the lead in establishing the “AI Learning Machine” group standard with Professor Wu Yonghe, an expert from the International Organization for Standardization and a member of the Education Information Technology Standards Committee, and released the AI ​​Learning Machine X3 Pro and the iFLYTEK AI Learning Machine Q20 Two new products, the AI ​​learning machine matrix is ​​expanded again.

In the field of smart medical care, as of the end of the reporting period, general practitioner assistants have achieved normalized application in 353 districts and counties in 30 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and assisted grass-roots doctors to complete more than 168 million standardized electronic medical records. In Jieshou City, Anhui Province, iFlytek has piloted and verified the human-machine collaborative hypertension management model, which will expand the management of diseases from hypertension and diabetes to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and stroke rehabilitation. Through the mode of human-machine collaboration, assist family doctors to provide patients with timely, efficient and professional chronic disease management and rehabilitation services. It is worth mentioning that, as the first exploration in the direction of C-end health hardware, iFLYTEK’s smart hearing aids obtained the second-class medical device certificate issued by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) during the reporting period, and were sold on 618 online. Won the new sales champion of hearing aids category on JD.com and Tmall. Recently, iFLYTEK Medical received 96.99 million for the Pu’er City Artificial Intelligence Health Cloud Platform Project.

In the field of smart cities, iFLYTEK focuses on building solutions such as “city brain”, “one-stop management”, “one-stop service”, “epidemic prevention and control”, and “smart parks”, forming solutions for digital government, smart justice, information All-field and all-business layout of new smart city construction such as engineering and digital smart parks. Under the strong grasp of digital government construction, iFLYTEK’s digital government industry application revenue was 444 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 60.01%. At present, the main business of iFLYTEK Smart City has covered more than 20 provinces and more than 50 cities across the country, and achieved good construction results.

As the first batch of "National New Generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform", as of the end of the reporting period, iFLYTEK AI Open Platform had opened 496 AI capabilities and scenarios, gathered 3.43 million developer teams, with a total of 1.52 million applications and more than 1.5 million links. 5 million ecological partners, and continue to create a rich artificial intelligence industry ecology.

