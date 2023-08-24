AI expert reveals his six best prompts for ChatGPT

Moritz Kremb is an independent AI consultant. Getty Images; Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Moritz Kremb has been an independent AI consultant for a few months. He mainly uses artificial intelligence to work efficiently and save time.

In an interview with Business Insider, he now reveals six favorite prompts that he regularly uses in his private and professional life.

The prompts help him with brainstorming, decision-making or writing texts.

Moritz Kremb has been a freelance AI consultant since he quit his nine-to-five job in spring. During parental leave in winter 2022, the family man came across the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and was immediately enthusiastic about the possibilities that ChatGPT and Co. offered him.

He was particularly taken with the chatbot ChatGPT from Open AI. He has been using the AI ​​since December and is always on the lookout for the best prompts that will simplify his private and professional everyday life. Prompts are the instructions that users give to an AI to do certain things.

Speaking to Business Insider, Kremb shares his six favorite prompts and how they save him time, both professionally and personally. Kremb usually uses ChatGPT and other AIs in English. We have translated the prompts to German for your convenience. However, this should probably not have a negative effect on the result.

1. Develop the best prompts

Using this prompt, Kremb works to develop the best possible prompt for each task. This is a long prompt that includes an introduction and then three more steps. As a result, you will work with ChatGPT on the prompt together until it meets all the requirements.

