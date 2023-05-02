“AI godfather” leaves Google and warns of developments

Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence, recently quit his job at Google and regrets the role he played in the development of this technology. Noah Berger/Associated Press

Geoffrey Hinton has quit his job at Google, telling The New York Times that he regrets his role in the development of AI. Hinton said he was concerned the technology would spread misinformation and kill jobs. Hinton said he resigned so he could warn about the risks of AI without worrying about the impact on Google.

Having recently left behind his decades-long career at Google, Geoffrey Hinton, nicknamed “the godfather of AI,” recounted the New York Timesthat he regrets the role he played in developing the technology.

“I console myself with the usual excuse: If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have. It’s hard to see how to stop the bad actors from using the technology to do bad things,” Hinton, who worked at Google for more than a decade, told the Times.

Hinton’s departure from the company comes at a time when the Race to develop generative AI-powered products like Googles Chatbot Bard and OpenAIs ChatGPT getting harder and harder. Hinton, whose developments in AI paved the way for the development of these chatbots decades ago, told the Times he is now concerned the technology could harm humanity.

He also expressed concern about the AI ​​race currently underway between the tech giants, questioning whether it’s too advanced to slam on the brakes.

On Monday, after the publication of his interview with the New York Times, tweeted Hinton that he left Google to “talk about the dangers of AI without worrying about how it will impact Google,” adding that “Google has acted very responsibly.”

“Geoff made fundamental breakthroughs in AI, and we appreciate his decades of contributions to Google,” Jeff Dean, Google’s chief scientist, said in a statement to Business Insider.

Hinton did not respond to Business Insider’s request for further comment ahead of publication.

Some Googlers are reportedly concerned about the company’s AI chatbot, Bard

While Hinton doesn’t appear to have singled out Google in his overall critique of the AI ​​landscape, other Google employees have reportedly raised concerns about the company’s AI chatbot.

After Google employees were hired to test the Bard chatbot, some employees said they thought the technology was dangerous, like Bloomberg reported. Employees who spoke to Bloomberg said they thought Google wasn’t prioritizing AI ethics and trying to quickly develop the technology to catch up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Two employees tried to prevent the company from releasing Bard, like the Times already reported.

“We remain committed to responsible use of AI. We’re constantly learning to understand emerging risks while boldly innovating,” Dean said in a statement, referring Business Insider to the AI Principles of the company and two Blog-Posts of the company, in which the development of AI is described.

In his interview with the Times, Hinton said he was concerned that generative AI products could lead to the spread of fake information, photos and videos across the internet – leaving the public unable to discern what is true or false.

Hinton also spoke about how AI technologies could eventually eliminate human labor, including paralegals, translators and assistants. This is a concern OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other critics of AI technology have expressed.

In March, Goldman Sachs released a report estimating that 300 million full-time jobs could be “affected” by AI systems like ChatGPT, mostly in the legal and administrative sectors, although the extent of that impact could vary. Concerns are also growing among software engineers that their jobs could be replaced by AI.