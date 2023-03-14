Home Business AI made in Germany: Can it be something?
AI made in Germany: Can it be something?

AI made in Germany: Can it be something?

Seventeen minutes less delay, every day – this is ensured by artificial intelligence (AI) at the S-Bahn Stuttgart. The algorithm reports when somewhere in the network a deviation from normal operation could trigger a small chain reaction of disruptions in the operational process. That might not make the headlines. But in doing so, she helps commuters, day after day. “AI has to start at a small point,” says Claudia Pohlink, data expert at Deutsche Bahn: “You can’t save the whole world at once.” If the algorithm works on a small scale, it is also destined for larger things.

