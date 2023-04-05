Home Business AI stocks: How this trader uses artificial intelligence
AI stocks: How this trader uses artificial intelligence

AI stocks: How this trader uses artificial intelligence

Trader Jack Kellogg bets on AI stocks.
Jack Kellogg

Jack Kellogg has been trading stocks since 2017. Although he wasn’t successful in his first year, he gained a lot of experience back then – also for the year 2023. It was very similar to 2017.

So far, the price fluctuations have not been too great, says Kellogg. It’s different when you trade stocks like those in the field of artificial intelligence. The experience is similar to trading Bitcoin during the crypto hypes of 2017 and 2018.

“Back then, bitcoin rose from $1,000 to $20,000. This is pretty similar to what I’m currently seeing in AI stocks. Retailers are very interested in the AI ​​idea,” says Kellogg. The hype brings a lot of trading opportunities for both long and short positions as AI stocks are overbought. This is how you can push the long positions up and then sell the overbought positions down, he explains.

In January, as he looked for hot stocks and big percentage gains and followed the Twitter conversations, he concluded that the topic of AI had great potential. So he started to focus his efforts on trading in this sector.

Kellogg puts 25 to 30 percent of its trades on AI companies

To date, he estimates that around 25 to 30 percent of his trades have been in AI-related companies. In January and February, he made about $1.4 million, according to brokerage accounts seen by Business Insider. Tax returns viewed by Business Insider show that he had more than $8 million in profits from day trading in 2020 and 2021. In 2021 he had a combined income of $6.5 million.

