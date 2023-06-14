Home » AI stocks: That’s why four investment experts warn of the hype
by admin
Some experts advise investors to be careful with artificial intelligence.
iLexx/Getty Images

So far in 2023, the hype surrounding AI has helped the S&P 500 increase in value by 13 percent.

However, some experts are warning of a possible bubble surrounding the technology.

The Hype about artificial intelligence stocks has exploded year-to-date, so much so that it’s been a big part of the S&P 500’s 13 percent gains this year.

However, it is not the first investment frenzy in recent years Money flowed into a certain area of ​​the market. There was the internet stock bubble before the turn of the millennium. In the recent past it was the Krypto-Blase, which burst in 2021. There was also the rally and crash of meme stocks in early 2021.

Is the TO the next? There seems to be some consensus that AI will transform the economy in some way. But as in the case of the internet, this could take many years, and the end result may not be what investors expect at the moment. For this reason, some strategists advise investors to Technology approach carefully.

