AI stocks: These are the 24 recommendations from Goldman Sachs

Artificial intelligence is probably the top topic on the markets this year.
However, investors are not yet pricing in the future impact of AI on the S&P 500.
Here are 24 top AI stocks you should buy, according to Goldman Sachs, to get into the artificial intelligence space.
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been on everyone’s lips lately, Goldman Sachs believes investors are still underestimating the impact of this technology.
The technology sector has carried the broader market so far in 2023 as enthusiasm for AI increases. In fact, the strategists of Goldman Sachs recently found that as of June 1, just seven big tech stocks accounted for all of the S&P 500’s year-to-date gains.