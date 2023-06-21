AI takes the elevator. A 7 billion investment boom is expected, also to make homes greener

MILANO – The golden age of elevators. Applying new technologies to old devices to change floors – from the cloud to artificial intelligence to robotics – to reduce their environmental impact, makes this niche one of the most promising in the vast sea of ​​building renovations. Especially in Europe, the continent with the most aging population, and which drives the growth of a market that has seen its tonnage double in a decade: from less than 10 billion dollars in turnover in 2017 to the current 13 billion, up to 20 billion dollars estimated in 2030 from Allied Market Researchwhich sees compound average growth of 9.5% per year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

