AI trends in e-commerce: VCs provide insight for 2024

Venture capitalists (VCs) from Insight Partners, PayPal Ventures, Speedinvest, Plug and Play and others give their predictions for 2024. Insight Partners, PayPal Ventures, Speedinvest, Plug and Play

2023 was a challenging year for startups, and that was true in the e-commerce space too. After the initial boom during the Corona pandemic, growth in online retail has returned to normal. There was also a lot of uncertainty regarding consumer sentiment due to inflation and numerous layoffs.

Still, some venture capitalists remain interested in investing in e-commerce—particularly in companies developing technologies that make online commerce easier.

We interviewed leading VC firms in the space to get their thoughts on the future of e-commerce. Although most investors have invested less in the industry overall, they are still confident: Artificial intelligence in particular could change e-commerce in the future.

