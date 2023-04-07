Home Business AI, where intelligent robots replace doctors
AI, the useful and cumbersome presence in hospitals

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now the present and will increasingly be our future. AI is, in a nutshell, the ability of a machine to reason, learn, plan and even create at a speed and precision that exceed human potential. This is why we all remain fascinated on the one hand and worried on the other about how much this power will be able to help man or instead of replacing him, especially in the medical sector. AI systems are already able to adapt their “modus operandi” by learning from previous actions and with autonomous work.

Just to give an indicative figure of what that means in terms of business, a recent Forbes report gives significant figures. In the report Brian Kalis, the CEO of Accenture, is convinced that in the next 5 years it will be used widely in American hospitals because it reduces complications and errors that can occur during surgery and makes the process of staying in the hospital much shorter . His company predicts that the use of such robots will generate $40 billion annually for the US healthcare industry in 2026. McKinsey research also found that integrating medical AI devices into patient care workflow would increase nurse productivity by 30% and 50%.

AI, the possibility of intelligent robots replacing doctors and nurses

