The Aid bis decree will also contain a 200 euro bonus for those categories of workers that were not included in the first Aid decree. These are precarious school workers, seasonal workers, agricultural workers. The step was requested by the government unions in the meeting between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the three leaders of CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri.

The new 200 euro bonus therefore concerns only the excluded and is not, as many hoped and as had been feared, a renewal of the 200 euro bonus also for the month of August for all workers and retirees who have already obtained it in July. .

Instead, the measures on the cut in excise duties on the price of fuels and the discounts on the bill will be extended. And perhaps, the leader Uil Bombardieri anticipates, the tax on the extra-profits of energy companies could still increase.

The increase in the paycheck

The measure is expected to arrive next week. This is a maxi measure of over 14 billion euros and also includes interventions on salaries. In fact, the new decree promotes an increase in the reduction of income. The income threshold for the incentive should be 35 thousand euros and the measure should be valid until 31 December 2022. There will therefore not be a second bonus of 200 euros but, apparently, a measure that will raise the net salary of end of the month for retirees and workers.

This is what the CGIL, CISL and UIL unions had asked for, which in fact said they were satisfied.