Aid decree bis, discounts on gas bills also for over 75s

Aid decree bis, discounts on gas bills also for over 75s

One of the innovations of the Aid bis, in the field of energy, is the strengthening, for the fourth quarter of 2022, of the social bonus for electricity and gas. The facility is aimed at domestic users in situations of economic disadvantage, with Isee up to 12 thousand euros, or in serious health conditions.

Price controlled for gas even for over 75s

In addition, support for so-called “vulnerable” customers will also be strengthened for gas bills alone, among which the decree also provides for people over 75 years of age, those in conditions of economic and physical hardship, disabled, those who have utilities on the smaller non-interconnected islands or in emergency homes after a disaster. From January 1, 2023, the “vulnerable” must be guaranteed a controlled gas price, that is “reflecting the actual cost of procurement in the wholesale market, the efficient costs of the marketing service and the contractual conditions and quality of the service. , as defined by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (ARERA) with one or more measures and periodically updated “.

Suspension of unilateral changes to contracts

Another of the important innovations introduced by the Aid bis decree is the suspension, until 30 April 2023, of the option for companies supplying electricity and gas to unilaterally modify the contractual conditions on the price. The provision also invalidates the notices already communicated to customers before the decree came into force, provided that the price changes have not already taken place.

General system charges reset confirmed

Finally, in order to reduce the effects of price increases in the electricity sector, Arera cancels, for the fourth quarter of 2022, the rates relating to general electricity system charges applied to domestic and non-domestic low voltage users, for other uses, with available power up to 16.5 kW.

