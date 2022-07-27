Not a replica of the 200 euro bonus but a “decontribution” intervention: this is what the government would have announced for the next Aid decree, according to the CISL secretaries Luigi Sbarra and Uil Pierpaolo Bombardieri, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi this morning. “We were told that action is being taken on the decontribution of employees and therefore the net pay is increased,” said Bombardieri, explaining that, however, the details of the measure are not yet available.

“It is the starting point of the confrontation” with the social partners, the minister also confirmed Andrea Orlando leaving the seat of government. The other novelty is a possible advance of the revaluation to inflation of pensions: instead of January 2023, as required by the rules on the basis of the high prices of 2022, it could be triggered immediately, in the second half of this year. An idea pushed by Bombardieri and shared with CGIL and CISL. The other novelty concerns the 200 euro bonus in July: will also go to those who were excluded as precariousconfirms Landini.

The meeting was set for the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, with the social partners in view of the preparation of the new Aid Decree. After hearing the requests of farmers and artisans yesterday, today it is the turn of trade unions and businesses: in the afternoon the premier will in fact receive the SME and trade associations. The general secretaries of CGIL, CISL and UIL were present at the meeting Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra, Pierpaolo Bombardieri. For the government, the ministers of the economy at the table, Daniele Franco; of Work, Andrea Orlando; of the Public Administration, Renato Brunetta; of economic development, Giancarlo Giorgetti; of agricultural policies, Stefano Patuanelli.

On the table are the anti-crisis measures expected with the decree of early August. Yesterday the Council of Ministers took note of the better-than-expected trend in public finances, with a deficit of 14.3 billion available. In part they will have to go back to the administrations that have advanced the funds to cut the charges on electricity and gas in the third quarter of the year, a dozen remain for the new interventions to alleviate the worries of families struggling with inflation. Here we will have to find the balance between the requests of the social partners and also of the parliamentary arc, with the left that tends to push for the renewal of the bonus of 200 euros (which would be in continuity with the previous provision, therefore in line with the powers of a resigning government) and the right that invokes the VAT cut on basic food items such as bread and pasta. And the hypothesis of a decontribution instead of these two interventions has made its way.