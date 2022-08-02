ROMA – Give the € 200 bonus also to employees with incomes below € 35,000 who had so far been excluded. The proposal should find space in the 14.3 billion bis Aid decree, expected in the Council of Ministers on Thursday. A provision with measures worth over 12 billion (the rest of the resources will replenish funds already spent), to “secure” the months until the new government takes office and give breath to citizens and businesses in the face of the surge in inflation.