Aid organizations – New THW boss Lackner takes office – first woman on post

Aid organizations – New THW boss Lackner takes office – first woman on post

THW helpers in action during the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley in 2021 Image: AFP

The new President of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), Sabine Lackner, will take office on Saturday. In the morning in Ummendorf, Baden-Württemberg, she will receive her certificate of appointment from Federal Interior Minister Faeser at a THW event.

The new President of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), Sabine Lackner, will take office on Saturday. In the morning in Ummendorf, Baden-Württemberg, she received her certificate of appointment from Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) at a THW event. Lackner is the successor to the retiring head of the agency, Gerd Friedsam, and the first woman in the post. The 56-year-old has been working full-time at THW since 2001 and was previously Vice President of the Federal Institute.

The THW is used in emergencies at home and abroad. In the event of natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, it provides assistance in restoring the energy and drinking water supply and supports the reconstruction of bridges, for example. THW has over 2000 full-time employees and more than 85,000 volunteers.

