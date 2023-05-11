Aid package worth billions for Lufthansa declared void

During the corona pandemic, the EU Commission approved a billion-euro aid package from the federal government for Lufthansa. Their competitors Ryanair and Condor sued – and were now partly right by an EU court.

DAccording to the EU court, the EU Commission was not allowed to approve the billions in aid from the federal government for Lufthansa during the pandemic. This was announced by the judges in Luxembourg on Wednesday. The judgment can be appealed to the highest European court, the European Court of Justice.

The travel restrictions in the pandemic had the business of Lufthansa almost brought to a standstill. In the group with around 138,000 employees, tens of thousands of jobs were on the brink. That is why the federal government supported the largest German airline in spring 2020 with an aid package worth billions. In return, Lufthansa had to undertake to avoid distortions of competition, such as handing over take-off and landing rights in Frankfurt am Main and Munich to the competition.

The rescue plan called for the State Economic Stabilization Fund to subscribe to shares in a capital increase to build a 20 percent stake in the airline’s share capital. In addition, there were silent participations of up to 5.7 billion euros and a Credit of up to three billion euros. However, the latter was not subject to the conditions and had in principle already been approved beforehand.

The EU Commission approved the aid of six billion euros in June 2020. Lufthansa’s competitors resisted this decision by the EU Commission Ryanair and Condor before the General Court of the EU.

The judges partially agreed with them. The EU Commission made several mistakes in its assessment. On the one hand, she wrongly assumed that Lufthansa could not obtain the necessary funds on the markets. In addition, they misjudged Lufthansa’s considerable market power at certain airports. The obligations imposed on the company have therefore not ensured that effective competition is maintained.