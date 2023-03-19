Home Business AIDS, Aifa is preparing the historic turning point: “The anti-HIV pill will become free”
Business

AIDS, Aifa is preparing the historic turning point: “The anti-HIV pill will become free”

by admin
AIDS, Aifa is preparing the historic turning point: “The anti-HIV pill will become free”

Historical breakthrough by Aifa: the anti-HIV pill becomes free

“The therapy that protects those who have sex with an HIV positive person from contagion could finally become free in Italy too”. Repubblica writes it today, which explains how from tomorrow and for three days the Cpr of Aifa will meet, i.e. il Price and reimbursement Committee of the Medicines Agency, and on the agenda there are also plans to talk about medicines based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, that is, those used for the so-called Prep, pre-exposure prophylaxis”.

This is a historic turning point for Italian medicine, healthcare and patients. “There is the yes from the technical-scientific commission”, explains Repubblica, who underlines how, however, before the official announcement there is still a need for a piece: “Only the last step is missing on the amount to be paid to companies”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Florence, at Gkn the 422 workers were fired with an email

You may also like

Will electric cars soon be cheaper than a...

Real estate: Investor reveals 7 reasons that now...

Migrants, “so we will stop landings and deaths...

Credit Suisse, Ubs asks for guarantees for 6...

Tiktok ban in the US? A blessing for...

France, another night of fire in Paris. To...

Easter holiday: This is how much accommodation and...

Cloud and Cdn, like Akamai’s new data centers...

DHDL judge: “There are things I would never...

“Schlein’s Democratic Party surpasses Meloni on the right....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy