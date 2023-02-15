Listen to the audio version of the article

L’Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (Aigcc), a climate change-focused investor team that manages $39 trillion worth of assets, has advised its members to no longer view carbon offset credits as the primary tool for greening their portfolios. In the near future, companies will not be able to offset their path to zero emissions, and to tackle climate change it will be necessary to actually reduce emissions.

Carbon offsets – or the reduction or removal of emissions to compensate for those produced elsewhere – have come under increasing scrutiny over their true effectiveness in combating climate change in recent years, partly due to the lack of common industry standards. Shell Plc recently renewed a controversial attempt to sell carbon neutral natural gas by purchasing credits to offset the environmental impact of fossil fuel. “Using carbon offsetting mechanisms may be an easier option for buyers, but these are not risk-free,” said the AIGCC, which counts among its members BlackRock Inc., BNP Paribas Asset Management and JPMorgan Asset Management Inc. Not only that: “Pursuing the use of poor quality compensation schemes, including those that have negative social and ecological impacts, creates potential reputational risks.”

If carbon offsetting mechanisms are used, the team’s investors should also focus on long-term carbon removal where there are no technologically and/or financially viable alternatives to reduce emissions, AIGCC stressed again. Failure to cut emissions will increase energy transition risks for businesses and economies. Also there Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliancea group of institutional investors managing a total of $11 trillion sponsored by the United Nations, said last month it was discouraging its members from using carbon removal initiatives to meet their emissions targets before 2030.