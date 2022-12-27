[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

Recently, we have obtained the preview image of Aion Hyper GT. Aion Hyper GT is built on AEP 3.0, a new generation of pure electric exclusive platform of Aion. It is also the first model of the Hyper series equipped with Protoss architecture. Eros Arrow Logo. The new car will debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show, which opens on December 30.

It can be seen from the announced preview image that the new car adopts a streamlined body design with short front and rear overhangs, and the longer wheelbase and large-size wheels highlight the sporty feel of the new car. The whole vehicle adopts an aerodynamic body design, which will provide the new car with an ultra-low drag coefficient. The new car is equipped with 3 lidars on the roof and both sides of the front fender. It is expected that the new car will provide high-level automatic driving functions. The new car adopts the gull-wing door design, with frameless doors, so that the new car has the visual sense of a performance car. The large spoiler at the rear of the car is also aerodynamically designed, which not only provides additional downforce to the rear of the car, but also optimizes the airflow around the body.

In terms of power, it is expected that the new car will adopt two power layouts: single motor and dual motor. The single motor version is expected to accelerate from zero to 100 in only 4.9 seconds. The performance parameters of the dual motor version have not been announced. It is expected that the new car will also support 480kW super fast charging.

Editor’s point of view: As a new model of the Hyper brand, the arrival of the Hyper GT heralds the official launch of AEP 3.0, a new generation of pure electric exclusive platform and Protoss architecture. The current state of Hyper GT is close to the state of mass production, and it is believed that it will be officially launched in the near future.

