On March 7, the driving sight fromGAC AianOfficially informed that theEanAION Y Youngerofficially listed,A total of 1 model has been launched for the new car, with a price of 119,800 yuan. As a new model, this car has undergone minor adjustments in appearance, and the main changes lie in the optimization of the interior smart cockpit and configuration.













In terms of appearance, it can be seen from the preview picture that the new car adopts a design called “Angel Wings“The shape of the LED headlight group, and the shape of the center grille is still consistent with the current model. However, this Younger version has two different colors of silver and eternal youth, with an orange kit, which is particularly young. In terms of size, the new car is The width and height are 4410/1870/1645mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2750mm.









In terms of the rear, the new car is still equipped with a through-type taillight group, and the design language of the suspended roof is created on the side. In terms of interior, the layout of the new car is not expected to be greatly adjusted from the old model, and the smart cockpit part of the interior of the new car has also been adjusted. It is equipped with IBCM function, which will automatically unlock when approaching the door, and the design of the gear is more advanced.In terms of power, AION Y Younger continues to carryElectric motor with a maximum power of 135kWThe maximum torque is 225N·m.

