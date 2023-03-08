Home Business Aion Y Younger officially listed for 119,800 yuan_TOM 车司
Business

Aion Y Younger officially listed for 119,800 yuan_TOM 车司

by admin
Aion Y Younger officially listed for 119,800 yuan_TOM 车司

On March 7, the driving sight fromGAC AianOfficially informed that theEanAION Y Youngerofficially listed,A total of 1 model has been launched for the new car, with a price of 119,800 yuan. As a new model, this car has undergone minor adjustments in appearance, and the main changes lie in the optimization of the interior smart cockpit and configuration.



AION Y Younger officially listed for sale at 119,800 yuan


AION Y Younger officially listed for sale at 119,800 yuan

In terms of appearance, it can be seen from the preview picture that the new car adopts a design called “Angel Wings“The shape of the LED headlight group, and the shape of the center grille is still consistent with the current model. However, this Younger version has two different colors of silver and eternal youth, with an orange kit, which is particularly young. In terms of size, the new car is The width and height are 4410/1870/1645mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2750mm.


AION Y Younger officially listed for sale at 119,800 yuan


AION Y Younger officially listed for sale at 119,800 yuan

In terms of the rear, the new car is still equipped with a through-type taillight group, and the design language of the suspended roof is created on the side. In terms of interior, the layout of the new car is not expected to be greatly adjusted from the old model, and the smart cockpit part of the interior of the new car has also been adjusted. It is equipped with IBCM function, which will automatically unlock when approaching the door, and the design of the gear is more advanced.In terms of power, AION Y Younger continues to carryElectric motor with a maximum power of 135kWThe maximum torque is 225N·m.

See also  Wall Street: futures down with Ukraine crisis and inflation obsession. Fed: the new bets of the markets

Further reading:

You may also like

Heating: State subsidized 200,000 new heat pumps

Gender equality: the number of companies choosing certification...

Forecasts, Target Price and Quotation

Don’t give up the mobile phone business!Heavy flagship...

Rents in Berlin have risen by 27 percent...

War only makes the USA rich. Boom of...

“No one can guarantee that tomorrow an LNG...

Positive ending for Piazza Affari (+0.5%), Wall Street...

Are PCIe 5.0 SSDs worth buying?The performance is...

Rents in Berlin have risen by 27 percent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy