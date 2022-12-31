Aion’s high-end coupe is now on order! Positioning 300,000 class VS Tesla Model 3

Author: He Xin Editor in charge: Li Chao Source: Smart Mobility

2022-12-30 12:44

On December 30th, the Hyper GT, the new high-end coupe of Egypt Ping AnGuangzhou Auto ShowFirst debut, and open blind subscription. Hyper GT is the first to be equipped with Protoss architecture and AEP3.0 platform two major new technologiescar model, positioned as a 300,000-class coupe. The new car is equipped with rotor doors, 3-stage electric tail, infrared remote sensing, laser radar and other configurations. After the launch of Hyper GT, it will compete with Tesla Model 3 and NIO ET5.

Hyper GT adopts a new brand logo, and the front of the car presents a downward dive posture, similar to the Tesla Model 3. The bottom is equipped with a self-adjusting grille, which can be automatically opened and closed according to the speed of the vehicle. The new car has an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.19x Cd, lidar is equipped on the top of the roof and at the rear of the front fenders on both sides, and it is also equipped with electric rotor doors + frameless windows, the rotor door opening angle is as high as 43°, and the door opening width is 573mm , 3-stage electric rear spoiler can increase downforce.

The Hyper GT single-motor rear-drive version has a maximum power of 250kW, a peak torque of 430N m, and an acceleration of 4s from 100km/h. Thanks to the blessing of the new platform technology, the new car achieves a 30% increase in steering sensitivity and accuracy, a turning radius of less than 5.3m, and a 40% reduction in cornering roll gradient.Hyper GT is equipped with a multi-fusion intelligent driving perception system, which integrates 39 perception sensors including high-definition cameras, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic radars, Fengyun-3 infrared remote sensing technology and 3 second-generation zoom lidars.