Air China’s loss narrowed in the first quarter and will sell 8 A330-200 aircraft to Air China Cargo

On the evening of April 26, Air China released its first quarter report for 2023. The data shows that during the reporting period, the company achieved operating income of 25.068 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 94.06%; the net profit loss attributable to the parent was 2.926 billion yuan, which was narrowed compared with the loss in the same period of the previous year; Yuan.

Air China said that due to the company’s increased investment in transportation capacity, the passenger load factor and price level have both increased, which has driven a substantial increase in operating income, and at the same time, the net profit attributable to the parent company has also significantly reduced losses.

On the same day, Air China also issued an announcement on the sale of aircraft assets. On April 26, the company’s board of directors reviewed and approved the “Proposal on the Transfer of Eight A330 Aircraft to Air China Cargo”, and the company signed the “Aircraft Sales Agreement” with Air China Cargo Co., Ltd. Air China Cargo sold eight A330-200 aircraft. The announcement shows that the net book value of the transaction target is 1.183 billion yuan, and the disposal is planned to be completed from 2023 to 2025.

Air China Cargo, the purchaser of this transaction, is a company indirectly controlled by the company’s controlling shareholder, China National Aviation Corporation. China Aviation Capital Holding Co., Ltd. holds 45% equity of Air China Cargo, and China Aviation Capital Holding Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AVIC. Therefore, this transaction constitutes a connected transaction of the company.

Statistics show that Air China is positioned in the mid-to-high-end business mainstream passenger market. Its main base is located at Beijing Capital International Airport, and it also operates at Beijing Daxing International Airport. It has an advantageous position in the main market of Beijing.

The eight A330-200 aircraft sold by Air China this time belong to the company’s Airbus series. As of December 31, 2022, the company has a total of 60 A330 aircraft. The company has a fleet of 487 aircraft with an average age of 8.61 years.

Industry insiders told the “Securities Daily” reporter, “The sale of A330-200 aircraft is a normal fleet update. With the introduction of advanced 787 and 350, the A330-200 has gradually failed to meet the needs of Air China.”

It is worth noting that Air China‘s losses in the first quarter of this year are narrowing year-on-year. The announcement shows that in the first quarter of this year, the company lost 2.926 billion yuan in net profit attributable to the parent company, compared with a loss of 8.9 billion yuan in the same period last year. At the same time, the net cash flow from operating activities also turned from negative to positive, reaching 6.796 billion yuan, compared with -7.659 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Behind the narrowing of Air China‘s net profit loss is the gradual recovery of international and domestic routes, and the gradual recovery of the domestic civil aviation industry. According to Li Yong, deputy director of the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration, the demand for air passenger traffic will recover rapidly in the first quarter of 2023, and the scale of domestic passenger traffic will return to about 90% before the epidemic.

In the summer and autumn, Air China will launch a new Tianjin-Shenyang route, and the planned average daily number of domestic flights will increase by 51% compared to the actual average daily number of flights in the summer and autumn of 2019. At the same time, Air China will launch a new Beijing-Xi’an-Astana route, adding 35 international and regional routes.

Starting from March 26, Air China will gradually resume international routes such as Beijing-Rome, Beijing-Osaka, Beijing-Ho Chi Minh, and Shanghai-Milan, and plans to resume routes such as Taipei Songshan, Yangon, Myanmar, and Seoul Gimpo. In addition, destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Busan, and Munich will also resume gradually.

Industry insiders told the “Securities Daily” reporter that it is expected that July will be a window period for further liberalization of international travel. By then, the utilization rate of aircraft will increase, and the sales of airline companies will further improve.