Air conditioning, which in recent weeks has been our trusted ally to defeat the record heat and heat, is actually definitely harmful to the environment. Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and famous philanthropist who decided to invest, knows it well, who through the investment fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, has invested in the air conditioning startup, Blue Frontier.

The peculiarity of the Blue Frontier air conditioner is that it uses a saline solution as a liquid desiccant to do the cooling and dehumidifying work done by the refrigerants in traditional air conditioners. Refrigerants are harmful to the environment and the saline solution can also be an energy store, able to compensate for peaks in energy demand on the hottest days of summer.

Air conditioning has the potential to keep people cool as climate change continues to make the planet warmer. At the same time, conventional air conditioning technology consumes a lot of energy which means it is contributing to climate change and will have a greater effect as more and more people need air conditioners to feel good or even to survive. A sort of vicious circle, because the more climate change goes on, the more heat fuels the demand for AC.

The impact of AC at the climate change level

Currently, the air conditioning is responsible for nearly 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to an analysis by scientists from the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center released in March. According to a joint statement by NREL and Xerox PARC, those emissions are set to worsen as the number of people installing air conditioners increases, especially in India, China and Indonesia. “It’s a good thing and a bad thing,” said Jason Woods, senior research engineer at the NREL and co-author of the new study. “It is good that more people can benefit from better comfort, but it also means that much more energy is used and that carbon emissions increase.”

Conventional air conditioner technology uses a vapor compression cycle to cool the air. In this system, the refrigerant is used to cool the air.

Chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons were some of the most common refrigerants in air conditioners, but these chemicals deplete the ozone layer and are being phased out. There are about twenty alternatives that do not damage the ozone layer, but still have a high global warming potential. In addition, a lot of the energy of a conventional air conditioner is used to excessively cool the air in order to make it less humid and more comfortable.

Of the 1,950 million tons of carbon dioxide released each year from energy used to power air conditioning, 531 million tons are used to cool the air and 599 million tons to remove moisture, according to research by the NREL and the Xerox PARC. Another 820 million tons result from refrigerant losses and greenhouse gases emitted during the production and transport of air conditioners.

Startup Blue Frontier is working on technology that will make air conditioning more efficient with fewer harmful environmental by-products.