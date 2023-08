The law, i.e. the art. 1592 of the civil code, establishes the possibility for the tenant to carry out improvements to the rented apartment at his own expense, with the consent of the owner. When it comes to interventions or assets intended to remain in the building, at the end of the lease the owner is required to pay the tenant a corresponding indemnity, as specified by the law “to the lower sum between the amount of the expense and the value at the time of delivery”.

