Air conditioning with the car stopped: you risk fines of up to 440 euros

Defend yourself from scorching heat these days to a motorist it can also cost a fine of 440 euros. In fact, it is not always possible to operate the car air conditioner which, in some cases, must remain strictly off. The Highway Code has a special chapter which reads: “It is it is forbidden to keep the engine running with the car stationary or parked to operate the air conditioning“. In short, no problem in seeking refreshment while the car is moving, but while parked in a lay-by or even on the roadside, the engine, and therefore the air conditioner, must be switched off.

The rule, introduced in the Highway Code in 2007, amended in 2010, was updated in the amounts of the fines for just over a year. The reason for the ban, coincidentally, is related to pollution. According to the legislator, the car engine, especially the older ones, releases large quantities of Co2 into the air, and for this reason it must be turned off when not driving. Even at the cost of suffering from the heat.

The difference between stopping and stopping

The main distinction between a fine or a green light is represented by meaning that the Code applies to the word stop. Basically, stop means “la prolonged suspension of vehicle travel, with the possibility of removal by the driver”. The case is different of the arrest (i.e. the interruption of travel caused by traffic or traffic lights). Or of the stopintended as a very short stop, for example to allow people to get on or off. In those latter cases, the air conditioning can remain on.

And you can’t even leave the window open

With the African temperatures these days, motorists just have to suffer the heat or hope for the leniency of the police. And the joke is that you can’t even be thereLeave the car parked with the window open. In this case it can be included in the violations of thearticle 158 which reads: “During the stop and the stop the driver must take the appropriate precautions designed to avoid accidents and prevent the use of the vehicle without your consent”. The penalty comes a 168 euro. Have a good trip.

