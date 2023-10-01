Air Connection between Miami and Suriname to Temporarily Close, Resulting in Loss of Thousands of Seats

Miami to Suriname Flight Route to Close from October to March

Miami International Airport (MIA) will temporarily suspend air travel between Miami and Suriname from October 2023 to March 2024, according to reports from specialized sources. This interruption will result in a loss of over 14,000 seats during the six-month period.

The direct route, previously serviced by Amerijet International, a cargo company based in the United States, and Surinam Airways with stopover flights three times a week, will be affected. However, other destinations from Zanderij-Paramaribo Airport in Suriname, including Aruba, Brazil, Curacao, Guyana, the Netherlands, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago, will maintain their connections. Suriname also currently has air connections with Cuba, which does not require visas for Cuban travelers.

While the temporary closure of the Miami-Suriname route brings a decrease in connections, there is positive news in terms of increased flights from Europe. Norse, the Norwegian low-cost airline, will increase its flights from Miami to Paris and Berlin starting in December. This decision comes after the airline relocated its headquarters from Fort Lauderdale Airport to Miami, recognizing it as the true “Hub” for the state.

September also marks the start of a second trial for a biometric application at Miami Airport. The application allows passengers to access their planes without showing their passports, making the boarding process more seamless. This trial, set to last until 2024, involves selected airlines such as Avianca, Copa, and LATAM, with plans to expand the system to include Emirates and Turkish Airways flights to Miami.

Although the biometric system has been installed at 20 boarding gates in Miami, it is important to note that other security personnel may still require passengers to present their passports and tickets as a precaution.