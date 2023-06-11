Air Defender 23: All information about the NATO military exercise

The military leadership of the largest air force maneuver in NATO history assumes that there will be only minor effects on civilian air traffic over Germany. “It will be a matter of minutes at most,” assured the Inspector of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz, at a press conference in Berlin. The director of the US National Guard, Michael Loh, does not expect major disruptions to civil air traffic. “We expect minimal disruption,” he said.

The air traffic controllers’ union GdF had previously made a different forecast. “The military exercise “Air Defender” will of course have a massive impact on the course of civil aviation,” said its chairman Matthias Maas of the German Press Agency. He referred to a scenario calculated by the European air traffic control organization Eurocontrol, which shows up to 50,000 minutes of delay per day of maneuver.