Air Europa Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Customers’ Credit Card Data Compromised

Air Europa, a major airline, has faced a cybersecurity issue that compromised the payment environment utilized for web-based purchases, as stated by the company’s systems team. The alteration in the payment process flow enabled the unauthorized extraction of customer credit card data, although the company claims there is no indication of any fraudulent activity resulting from the breach.

Air Europa’s response plan swiftly detected and intervened in the security breach, successfully blocking further data leaks. While the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, the airline is determined to determine the source of the attack and how the stolen information may have been used. As of now, no evidence of any fraud has surfaced.

The airline intends to continue its analysis of the situation to ensure the proper precautions are taken to prevent future cyber threats.

