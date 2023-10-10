Home » Air Europa Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Customers’ Credit Card Data Compromised
Business

Air Europa Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Customers’ Credit Card Data Compromised

by admin
Air Europa Faces Cybersecurity Breach, Customers’ Credit Card Data Compromised

Air Europa, a major airline, has faced a cybersecurity issue that compromised the payment environment utilized for web-based purchases, as stated by the company’s systems team. The alteration in the payment process flow enabled the unauthorized extraction of customer credit card data, although the company claims there is no indication of any fraudulent activity resulting from the breach.

Air Europa’s response plan swiftly detected and intervened in the security breach, successfully blocking further data leaks. While the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, the airline is determined to determine the source of the attack and how the stolen information may have been used. As of now, no evidence of any fraud has surfaced.

The airline intends to continue its analysis of the situation to ensure the proper precautions are taken to prevent future cyber threats.

See also  Viewing the World•U.S. Debt Crisis|Media and industry insiders: Reaching the U.S. debt ceiling agreement may not necessarily be "good news" - Yangcheng Evening News

You may also like

Gas, the price surge continues. Is it already...

Local Governments Focus on Refinancing Bonds in Fourth...

IMF economic outlook – The global economy is...

Construction Begins on Fifth Terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood...

Lamborghini shakes things up with the Revuelto. Our...

Orient Securities Provides Explanations on Zhejiang Guoxiang IPO...

Why Ernst 2023 was difficult

Get Ready for Amazon’s Big Deal Days: Exclusive...

Stock markets rebound, Treasury rates at their lowest...

China Southern Power Grid Releases New Power System...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy