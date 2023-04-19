Home » Air France and Airbus are acquitted
Air France and Airbus are acquitted

Air France and Airbus are acquitted

Death flight Rio-Paris: Trial ends with acquittals

14 years after the crash of flight 447 Rio-Paris, a court has acquitted the airline Air France and the manufacturer Airbus of any complicity. The bereaved see the misconduct but not only in the pilots.

Brazilian marines recover debris from the crashed Air France plane in the Atlantic Ocean.

Bild: Anonymous / AP Brazil’s Air Force

It was one of the worst disasters in civil aviation: on June 1, 2009, an Air France plane flying from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed into the Atlantic during a nighttime storm. All 228 passengers, including 72 French, 58 Brazilians and 28 Germans, and the crew members were killed.

