Home » Air France-KLM and IAG quarterly earnings above forecasts
Business

Air France-KLM and IAG quarterly earnings above forecasts

by admin
Air France-KLM and IAG quarterly earnings above forecasts

Listen to the audio version of the article

Air France-KLM reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, thanks to strong demand for air travel which, according to the airline group, shows no signs of slowing down. Operating profit increased 90% to 733 million euros ($806 million), beating analyst expectations of 649 million euros. Ticket sales rose 14% to €7.6bn, above estimates.

Air France-KLM is not the only group still benefiting from robust demand for air travel that has boosted industry balance sheets after a prolonged period of declines, due to the pandemic.

IAG (British Airways, Iberia and Vueling) also reported above-expected quarterly results with profits of 1.25 billion euros versus estimates of 895 million emphasizing that there are no signs of weakness for the coming quarters. No revision of guidance for year-end earnings expected above 2.3 billion euros.

However, concerns about the long-term sustainability of demand are growing as consumers struggle amid spiraling inflation and mortgage costs. Ryanair on Monday lowered its full-year traffic forecast and said it would consider cutting ticket prices to fill seats this winter as passengers become more cost-sensitive.

See also  Stock markets slowing on the eve of the ECB. Enel runs to Piazza Affari

You may also like

Climate and prosperity: Global warming is causing the...

New Canadairs, the first planes arriving only in...

Music – News: Rapper Drake apparently buyer of...

The Impact of the Dollar’s Rise: Winners and...

Intesa Sanpaolo, profits are booming: 4.2 billion in...

Demolition premium for ailing properties as a new...

Gold Prices Fluctuate and Dip as Strong US...

Gdo, one more step forward: the regions of...

Everything on stocks: Start of the Worldcoin –...

Weak stock exchanges, Milan rewards Azimut and Banca...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy