Air India confirms order for 250 Airbus aircraft to choose new service from Airbus – Overseas Civil Aviation – News

Airbus A350 is the aircraft of choice for Air India’s long-haul renaissance

Airbus A320 family aircraft to form backbone of Air India’s domestic and regional fleet

IMS Services Optimize Air India Fleet Operational Performance

Skywise: Air India to drive digital transformation as Core X3 launch customer

China Aviation Travel News www.cnair.com 2023Year6moon21day, paris — Air India has firmed its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and selected Airbus maintenance and digital solutions to drive the company’s transformation and growth strategy.

Air India confirms order for 250 Airbus jets

The order is a confirmation of the agreement of intent signed by the two parties in February 2023, including 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft, as well as 34 A350-1000 and 6 A350-900 wide-body aircraft.

Air India will also rely on Airbus through its subsidiary Satair’s Integrated Material Solutions (IMS) to help it ensure the highest level of fleet availability. The maintenance solution provided by Airbus will ensure that whenever an airline needs a rotable or consumable part, it can be replaced and automatically replenished in stock. Air India will become the launch customer of Core X3, the latest leading aviation data analysis platform of Airbus “Skywise” (Skywise), to help its digital transformation, which once again demonstrates the forward-looking cooperation between Airbus and Air India.

The historic order from Air India marks the imminent entry into service of the Airbus A350 aircraft in India, the fastest growing aviation market in the world. This new long-range wide-body aircraft that combines technology, range and comfort will help unlock the potential of India’s long-range market, helping Air India to open new routes and improve passengers with better economics and greater sustainability. experience. In addition, the Airbus A320 family of aircraft will be the backbone for the continued democratization and decarbonization of air travel in India, efficiently and comprehensively. Air India’s first A350-900 aircraft is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023.

The Airbus A350 aircraft is a modern, efficient wide-body aircraft in the 300 to 410-seat market. Its new design includes advanced technology and aerodynamics to provide extremely high standards of efficiency and comfort. The application of a new generation of engines and lightweight materials enables it to reduce fuel consumption, operating costs and CO2 emissions by 25% compared with previous generation competing models. The Airbus A350 aircraft can provide a three-class cabin layout. Compared with other wide-body models, the cabin is quieter, and can provide passengers and crew with modern on-board products, renewing the long-distance flight experience.

The longest fuselage member of Airbus’ best-selling single-aisle A320 family, the Airbus A321neo can comfortably accommodate 180 to 220 passengers in a typical two-class configuration, and up to 244 passengers in a higher density configuration. As a benchmark model in the short-to-medium-range market, the Airbus A320neo can accommodate 140 to 170 passengers and a maximum of 180 passengers under a typical cabin layout. Compared with the previous generation of aircraft, the excellent environmental performance has reduced the fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions of the Airbus A320neo aircraft by at least 20%, and the noise has been reduced by 50%.

