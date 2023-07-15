Air strike, canceled and guaranteed flights. Salvini: “Appeal to common sense”

MILANO – Strike day in the Italian aviation sector: between 10 and 18 today, Saturday 15 July, the airport ground staff, the so-called handling. These are the people in charge of the operations that precede and follow the flight: check-in, reception and sorting of baggage, boarding. They complain about that their contract has now expired for six yearsand the agitation was called by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl.

After the stop to trains on Thursday 13th, what was halved by Minister Salvini with great polemical aftermath with the unions, today it is also the turn of pilots and assistants of Vueling and, from 12 to 16, of Malta Air, which operates Ryanair routes. The mix of unrest puts around 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, at risk, with an estimated impact on 250-270 thousand travellers.

“I appeal to common sense – Salvini says again regarding the new unrest – Let some unions not think of damaging Italy and millions of workers. Either we return to common sense or I will do what I have already done to stop the chaos in the stations “, he said from Matera. “No one wants to cancel the right to strike – he added – but without harming millions of other workers and tourists”.

Two hundred flights canceled a Fiumicino, without particular inconvenience in the middle of the morning; eight y Bari; one hundred and fifty between Linate and Malpensa, the Milanese airports; 118 y Napoli; 34 a Palermoabout thirty years Turin Caselleotto a Genova; 43 al Marconi of Bologna and 101 a Venezia.

Air strike, today 118 flights canceled out of 284 in Naples 14 July 2023 The articulation of the strikes

– Airport handling company employees – 8 hours – from 10:00 to 18:00;

– Workers of airport handling services companies – 8 hours – from 10:00 to 18:00;

– Workers in the aviation, airport and related airport sectors – 8 hours – from 10:00 to 18:00;

– Employees of air transport and associated companies – 8 hours – from 10:00 to 18:00;

– Vueling SA flight crew – 8 hours – from 10:00 to 18:00;

– Technical crew of Malta Air airline – 4 hours – from 12.00 to 16.00

Intercontinental and territorial continuity flights will be insured.

(ansa)

Flights canceled and guaranteed

Ita Airways has already announced that it has canceled 133 flights (here the list), ensuring however that some passengers will be able to leave during the day by rebooking on the first available flights.

Ryanair informs “that cancellations and possible delays are foreseen for flights to and from Italy” and that the passengers involved “were notified of the various options via Email, SMS and with a notification on the app”, inviting them to check the status anyway of your flight. Vueling also notifies passengers and invites them to check the status of the route.

The guaranteed flights are listed on the ENAC website, the National Authority for Civil Aviation.

Government hostage to taxi drivers: “Thus Expo 2030 is at risk” by Aldo Fontanarosa 15 July 2023

Passenger rights, there is no compensation but refund or other flight

In the meantime Codacons has drawn up a practical guide with all the rights of passengers in the event of a strike in the air transport sector:

The Community Regulation n. 261/2004 provides for the right to assistance to all passengers in the event of a strike, both for flight delays and for possible cancellations. The airline is obliged to provide passengers with meals and drinks, hotel accommodation, transfer from the airport to the hotel. If the flight is cancelled, the passenger has the right to choose between reimbursement of the ticket price, boarding on an alternative flight as soon as possible in relation to the airline’s schedule; boarding an alternative flight at a later date more convenient for the passenger. In the event of extra expenses for unforeseen journeys (for example to reach an airport other than the one initially scheduled) the airline is required to reimburse you. Based on the rulings of the European courts, if the strike is called by the airline staff, the passenger is entitled to compensation of between 250 and 600 euros depending on the route, in case of flight cancellation or delay of more than 3 hours . You are not entitled to compensation in the event of a strike by airport security personnel, strikes by baggage handlers, strikes by air traffic controllers, strikes caused by political instability. Refunds and compensations can be requested directly through the channels made available by the airlines (links, apps, sites, chats, call centres, etc.). Maxi-strike at Gatwick, London airport stops for 8 days. Over 800,000 places involved July 14, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

