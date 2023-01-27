Home Business air strike today 27 January: guaranteed flights and how to defend yourself against cancellations
Business

by admin
A day of inconvenience for travellers, three strikes are planned: two at Linate airport and one national: ground services workers, i.e. ticket office, check in, loading and unloading luggage, are crossing their arms. Another day that promises to be nerve-proof for those who have to travel by plane due to flight delays and baggage reclaim. At Linate, employees at Swissport check-in will go on strike throughout the day and those of Airport Handling, including workers, from 10.30 to 14.30. It is promoted by the national acronyms Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Ugl. At the national level, however, the workers of Cub transport and USB will cross arms and will do so in all national airports. Queues at check-ins and longer waits to collect your luggage once landed will therefore be possible. “It won’t be so much a problem of canceled flights, even if sometimes the airlines seize the opportunity to cancel one that would leave half empty, but of delays,” said Renzo Canavesi, Cub manager for Lombardy. In Linate, the aftermath of Alitalia is at the center of the protest. Swissport has taken over the handling activities of the former national airline and, with the transition to the new company, the employees have had a worsening of the contract because Swissport does not apply the national contract, say the promoters of the protest. In a nutshell, we are talking about staff shortages and consequent workloads that are out of control.

How to defend yourself

In the event of disservices such as those risking today, travelers have the right to assistance at the airport. More than two hours late they must be able to receive a meal and a drink and, if the delay is on an evening flight and the first plane does not leave until the following day, the airline must arrange for dinner at the hotel, with overnight stay and transfer from the airport. In this case, however, not concerning airline employees, and the case becomes more complicated. However, there are some precedents that give hope. However, two sentences of the European Court of Justice came to the rescue of consumers: if the company had known about the strike of its employees for some time and did nothing to find a solution, we cannot speak of an unforeseeable circumstance. And compensation can be claimed.

