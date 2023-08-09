Air traffic, over one million EU flights in July: back to 2019 levels

The main impact due to thunderstorms and other adverse weather conditions was particularly observed in Germany, Hungary and Serbia. At airports, the biggest weather-related delays occurred at Frankfurt, Gatwick and Munich.

Excluding the impact of extreme weather, flight delays were reduced by almost a quarter, to 2.5 minutes per flight, despite traffic growth of seven percent. Taking adverse weather conditions into account, delays increased on average marginally from 3.9 to 4.1 minutes per flight. These types of air traffic management delays, Eurocontrol points out, constitute only a small part of the total delays experienced by passengers.

The ranking

The ENAC data concerning the month of June signal some interesting trends for traffic in the Italian skies. Rome Fiumicino is the first airport in terms of national traffic volumes with a market share of 12 percent, equal to about 800,000 passengers, with connections between Rome Fiumicino and Catania Fontanarossa as the main route.

The Lazio airport recorded a monthly increase of 17 percent. In second place is Catania with a 10.1 percent share (+3%), followed by Palermo Punta Raisi with 8.2 percent (+10%). But the speech in some ways more unexpected concerns the two Milanese airports. Malpensa in June lost 18 percent of traffic over the previous year with a share of 487,000 passengers, while Linate recovered 19 percent, reaching almost the same passengers as the Varese airport (471,000).

Interesting trend in the ENAC numbers also for what concerns the traffic of low-cost airlines which recorded ten million passengers equal to 54 percent of the overall total. However, here there was a decline of 8.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Bergamo Orio al Serio is confirmed as the first airport for low-cost traffic volumes with a market share of 12 percent, while the Rome Fiumicino-Paris Orly connection is the one with the most passengers overall.